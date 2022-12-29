Malik Willis start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Titans quarterback Malik Willis, who is filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill? Should you start him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Malik Willis QB

Tannehill is doubtful to play in this game while nursing an ankle injury. That means Willis will likely get another start as Tennessee’s signal-caller. The rookie finished with 12.3 fantasy points last week against the Houston Texans, but most of that came on a touchdown run where Willis broke several tackles en route to the end zone. Other than that, it was a slow day at the office for Willis, who went 14-of-23 with 99 yards, two interceptions, and no passing touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Despite his rushing potential, Willis is a liability through the air. That absolutely drains his fantasy potential, and the rookie can safely stay on the bench for Week 17.