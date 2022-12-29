Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 29

The NBA has six games on its Thursday night slate getting underway with the Thunder vs. Hornets and Cavs vs. Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. Although it’s only six games, it still leaves plenty of player prop bets to choose from across 12 different teams. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props ahead of tonight’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 25.5 points vs. Raptors (-125)

Morant has been on a tear through his last few games, scoring at least 34 points in three of his last four outings. Interestingly enough, the Grizzlies lost all three of those games and won the one against the Suns that saw him score only 12. At any rate, he’s been putting up solid numbers as he’s averaged 27.1 points per game throughout the season, and should be able to keep his momentum going against a Toronto team that just gave up 124 points in a loss to the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard over 3.5 assists vs. Celtics (-105)

Leonard has been putting in some solid play as he continues to fully find his way back from injury. He’s averaged 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through nine games in December. He’s notched at least four assists in five of those games, including his last three, and just logged a season-high eight assists against the Raptors. He totaled six in LA’s last win against the Celtics on December 12 and will look to do it again at TD Garden tonight.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 threes made vs. Rockets (+120)

Doncic is coming off a career night, posting 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Knicks on Tuesday. While he’s only averaged 2.9 threes made per game throughout this season, he’ll be going up against a Houston team that he just shot 6-12 from downtown against on December 23 while racking up 50 points. The Rockets hold the league’s worst mark in three pointers allowed from opposition with an average of 14.1 per game. That number jumps to 16.3 threes given up through the last three games, so I’d expect Doncic to have a repeat performance against Houston tonight from beyond the arc.