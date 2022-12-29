NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, December 29

We’ve got a small six-game slate in the NBA, which means DFS values could be tough to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $5,000

With Jalen Brunson questionable, Quickley is a nice option as a filler play. He is coming off a massive outing against the Mavericks with 42.8 DKFP. Brunson didn’t play in that game and if he’s out again, Quickley should start for New York and has a favorable matchup against the Spurs.

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors, $4,900

The guard was dealing with a quad injury and saw a cap on his minutes but he’s starting to get back to a heavy workload. Trent Jr. played 30 minutes against the Clippers after topping out at 25 minutes in the previous two games. He should be closer to his usual 35-38 minute mark tonight against Memphis and becomes a great value play as a result.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $4,800

The rookie forward finally broke out offensively in the last game against the Thunder, going for 38.3 DKFP. He’s topped 30 DKFP in three of his last four games and even has a game with 45.3 DKFP in that span. With Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Dough McDermott all questionable, there’s a possibility Sochan is in line for a bigger role again Thursday against New York.