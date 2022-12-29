Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Celtics on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) will pay a visit to the Boston Celtics (25-10) on Thursday night at TD Garden with tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will be looking to extend their winning streaks, with the Clippers winning their last two games and the Celtics stringing together three straight wins so far.

Both teams will come into this game at full strength as neither side has any key players sidelined with injuries.

Boston comes in as a 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -225 on the moneyline while the Clippers sit at +190. The point total for this contest is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +6

The Clippers have been in solid form recently, going 7-3 SU in their last 10 outings, while marking an 8-2 ATS record in that same stretch. Kawhi Leonard has had some trouble finding consistency but he and Paul George have been able to deliver routinely in key moments for LA.

Boston has found its way back to some great offensive form as the Celtics won their last three straight games — all at home. They look to extend that to four ahead of their upcoming road trip. The Celtics are 12-7 ATS at home this season, though they split the results evenly through the last six games of their homestand, going 3-3 ATS and SU in that stretch. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 31.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game so far this season and he hasn’t scored less than 30 since December 12, which interestingly enough was the last time Boston played the Clippers.

Regardless of who actually wins the game, take the visitors to cover the spread after winning and covering in four of their last five games. Their last loss was only by five points to the Sixers, and they bounced back with two straight road wins over the Pistons and the Raptors. They should continue that trend in Boston tonight.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Clippers have gone over the total in their last four straight games, and in their last 10 road games as well. The over is 13-5-1 for the Celtics at TD Garden this season as they’ve finished over the point total in two of their last three. With some of the best shooters in the league on the court tonight, expect this one to follow the same trend and take the over.