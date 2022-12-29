Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Raptors on Thursday

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) will face the Toronto Raptors (15-19) in a battle of two teams trending in opposite directions in the early part of the season. The Grizzlies sit near the top of the Western conference while the Raptors hover just outside the playoff picture in the East.

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Christian Koloko as questionable for this contest. VanVleet is dealing with a back injury, while Koloko has a knee issue.

The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -3

This line indicates VanVleet is likely to play but the Raptors have been struggling this season. The Grizzlies are in a recent rut, losing two straight and four of the last five. This is a tough one to call but Memphis should get back to winning ways on the road in this one.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The Grizzlies rank last in points per game over the last five contests. The Raptors aren’t much better, ranking 26th in the same span. Even though Memphis has been a great offensive team, its recent problems can’t be ignored. Take the under here.