Can Titans still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Tennessee Titans are spiraling as the regular season comes to a close, and their playoff chances have gotten worse and worse by the week. Things don’t get easier in Week 17 when the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and Tennessee is a ten-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175, No -225; AFC South +175

Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Cowboys, Week 18 @ Jaguars

The Titans are in a bit of an odd situation. The winner of the Week 18 game against the Jaguars wins the AFC South and claims the No. 4 seed. The loser likely ends up eliminated from playoff contention. However, the loser heads into Week 17 with an outside shot at winning a wild card berth. They’ll need help from the other three teams sitting at 7-8, but the chance remains.

Of course, for the Titans to keep that hope alive, they’ll need to first beat the Cowboys. Dallas still has a shot at the NFC East title following Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury. They’re still long-shots to get it done, but it seems unlikely they rest players until they’re locked into the wild card position.

Current playoff standings

AFC South

1. Jaguars, 7-8

2. Titans, 7-8

3. Colts, 4-9-1

4. Texans, 2-12-1

Wild card

6. Chargers, 8-6

7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8

9. Titans, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Steelers, 7-8

12. Raiders, 6-9