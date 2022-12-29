NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Titans mean for NFC and AFC standings

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans open Week 17 on Thursday Night Football when they meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Dallas has a playoff berth while Tennessee is battling for a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Cowboys are a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys playoff picture

Dallas is 11-4, which is good for second place in the NFC East and fifth place in the overall NFC standings. They are two games back of the Eagles with two weeks remaining on the schedule. The Eagles can clinch the division with a win or tie or a Cowboys loss or tie.

The Cowboys have clinched no worse than the top wild card spot if they can’t catch the Eagles these final two weeks.

Titans playoff picture

The Titans have an outside shot at making it as the last Wild Card from the AFC, but it’s very unlikely. So the most likely path in for the Titans is if they defeat the Jaguars in Week 18 to win the AFC South division. Plain and simple.

Tiebreaker implications

This game impacts the common games tiebreaker with the AFC South and NFC East having played each other.