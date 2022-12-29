Picks, predictions for Florida A&M-Purdue on Thursday, December 29

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to head into 2023 with an undefeated record heading into Thursday’s home matchup with the Florida A&M Rattlers. The game will get started at 5:00 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana and air on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida A&M vs Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -36.5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: N/A

Purdue will look to move to 13-0 through the first two months of the season and will get 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey back on the floor. He averages 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game but missed last week’s 74-53 win over the New Orleans Privateers with an illness. The Boilermakers ranks seventh nationally in KenPom with their biggest strength coming in adjusted offensive efficiency where Purdue is sixth.

Florida A&M will enter with a 2-8 record but faced plenty of tough competition in non-conference play. The Rattlers are coming off consecutive road losses to the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats. Jaylen Bates leads the team in points (10.9) and rebounds (6.9) per game. FAMU is rank as the seventh worst team in the country in KenPom.

The Pick: Under 132.5

One of the top teams in the country is playing one of the worst, but this spread is far too high. Possessions will be limited in this matchup as the Boilermakers rank 289th in possessions per game, while Florida A&M ranks 241st in that category. Take the under.