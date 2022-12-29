Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Nebraska on Thursday, December 29

The Iowa Hawkeyes will hit the road for a Big Ten contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Iowa -4.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Iowa -195, Nebraska +165

Iowa will enter with an 8-4 overall record and 0-1 in Big Ten play and is coming off a 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers last week. The Hawkeyes were without Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery, but both will be back Thursday. Murray is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, and he missed the last four games, while McCaffery sat out of last week’s loss. The Hawkeyes rank inside the top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency but outside the top 100 defensively.

Nebraska is 7-6 and 0-2 in Big Ten play with conference losses to the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers. The Huskers snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 75-65 win over the Queens Royals and will enter Thursday’s slate of college hoops games ranked 89th in KenPom with a far better defense than offense.

The Pick: Iowa -4.5

It feels like the home-court advantage will be limited during the Christmas break for this matchup, and the Hawkeyes should be fired up to get back on the court at full strength coming out of a humiliating loss against one of the worst teams in the country according to KenPom. Iowa should be able to pull away in this matchup.