Picks, predictions for Tulane vs. Cincinnati on Thursday, December 29

The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday night as both programs will play their first AAC matchup of the season. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio and air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati odds

Spread: Cincinnati -5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Cincinnati -205, Tulane +175

Tulane will enter Thursday night’s matchup with a 7-4 record in conference play and is coming off an 84-63 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils from last week. Collin Holloway missed the last two games but will be back in the lineup as he is scoring 11.1 points per game for a roster that has dealt with its share of injuries and illnesses early on.

Cincinnati won six of its last seven games including three in a row to improve to 9-4 on the season. The Bearcats knocked off the Detroit Mercy Titans 72-54 in their last time out last week. David DeJulius is the team’s leading scorer with 16.6 points per game.

The Pick: Tulane +5

The Green Wave should be energized eight days after their last game with a completely healthy roster ready to get off to a hot start to conference play. It feels like this one could go down to the wire, so whoever is getting points is the best bet in this spot.