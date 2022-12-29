Picks, predictions for Utah vs. California on Thursday, December 29

Pac-12 action will rev up in earnest tonight as the Utah Utes head to the Bay Area to meet the Cal Golden Bears at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, CA, and will air on Pac-12 Networks. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah vs. California odds

Spread: Utah -10

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Utah -540, Cal +420

Utah (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) stumbled with two straight losses to end the non-conference portion of its schedule, last falling to TCU 75-71 last Wednesday. The Utes erased a 10-point deficit to make this game a dogfight throughout the second half. However, a late 8-0 run by the Horned Frogs was enough to hold Utah at bay the rest of the way. Gabe Madsen led the Utes with 26 points in the loss.

Cal (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) got an early Christmas gift in the form of its first victory last Wednesday, dominating UT-Arlington 73-51. The Golden Bears led for most of the contest and gradually piled onto their growing lead throughout the evening. Joel Brown put up 17 points and six rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Utah -10

The brief good vibes for Cal ends tonight. The Utes have one of the toughest defenses to score on in the nation and they should have a field day against the Golden Bears, who are ranked 337th in effective field goal percentage. Take Utah to stifle Cal enough to cover the 10-point spread.