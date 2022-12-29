Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. Stanford on Thursday, December 29

Pac-12 action will rev up in earnest tonight as the Colorado Buffaloes head west to face the Stanford Cardinal at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, CA, and will air on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. Stanford odds

Spread: Stanford -2

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Stanford -135, Colorado +115

Colorado (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) ended its non-conference slate on a four-game winning streak and last downed Southern Utah in an 86-78 victory last Wednesday. The Thunderbirds hung around with the Buffs by draining 12 threes throughout the contest. However, CU was able to gradually pull away in the last 10 minutes and establish enough cushion for the win. Tristan da Silva had a double-double effort of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Stanford (5-7, 0-2 Pac-12) was able to pick up a win before the holiday break, downing Loyola-Chicago 75-62 last Thursday. The Cardinal held the Ramblers to just seven points in the final 10 minutes of the first half and that gave them enough leeway to pull away. Harrison Ingram led the way with 15 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Under 139

The spread is accurate as this should be a tight battle between two opponents who match up well statistically. Both have middle of the road offenses and coming off an extended break, I expect this to be a sloppy, defensive struggle. Take the under.