DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming to Ohio Soon!

Well, you and the rest of Ohio. Rejoice, Cavaliers, Bengals, Buckeyes fans and everyone in between! The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App in Ohio is 1/1/23 at 12:01AM ET.

In honor of the upcoming state launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in Ohio history over the week.

Relive the Big Red Machine

In a Cincinnati Enquirer article on July 4, 1969, Bob Hertzel introduced the world to the “Big Red Machine” nickname.

That article proved to be foreshadowing of Cincinnati’s success that was yet to come, as the Reds won a ridiculous 70 games out of their first 100 in the following season. The Big Red Machine had officially arrived, and it was commanded by first-year manager Sparky Anderson.

Over the ensuing decade, the Big Red Machine featured lots of players, but a core group headed its onslaught against the rest of MLB. This bunch was known as the “Great Eight”, and it included baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Tony Pérez, Dave Concepción, George Foster, César Gerónimo and Ken Griffey, Sr.

From 1970-79, the Reds won four National League pennants and two World Series titles. The Reds were a force year in and year out, averaging over 95 wins per season.

Major League Baseball has not seen many dynasties like the Big Red Machine, and likely will not again in the foreseeable future.

