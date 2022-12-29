Tony Pollard injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Cowboys are 11-4 and currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFL playoffs. Their offense has been clicking as of late, but they could be taking a step back this week. Running back Tony Pollard is questionable to play on Thursday night. He is dealing with a thigh injury and didn’t practice this week. Pollard is going to test the injury pregame to see if he can play.

Fantasy football implications

Pollard has played in all 15 games to this point in the season. He leads Dallas with 988 rushing yards on 186 attempts with nine touchdowns. Pollard sees a decent target share with 39 receptions on 54 targets for 371 yards and three touchdowns. If he is active, you will likely play him based on his usual workload. If Pollard sits, Ezekiel Elliott will have even more upside than we typically see from him and should be started.