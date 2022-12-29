Derrick Henry injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Tennessee Titans will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game. The Titans are still in the hunt for a postseason spot. They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 for the AFC South division title. Their lengthy injury report could be in an abundance of caution to make sure that they are healthy for the final regular game of the season. Either way, starting running back Derrick Henry is doubtful for Thursday’s game with a hip injury.

Fantasy football implications

Henry has been his usual video game self this season. In an offense riddled with injuries, he has played in all 15 games so far. He has 319 carries for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. Henry saw an uptick in work in the passing game, and he had 32 receptions on 40 targets for an additional 379 yards. If Henry is active, then you are likely going to start him in this game. He is unlikely to play, though, in which Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut would split the backfield work. Haskins like has more upside, but that is a tough start in the final week of the fantasy football season.