Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 29

We’ve got six games on the NBA slate Thursday, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 29
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable
If Haliburton doesn’t play, Bennedict Mathurin will see an increased role in this offense. Buddy Hield would also gain some value as a scorer.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Memphis Grizzlis vs. Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable
Christian Koloko (knee) - questionable
If VanVleet doesn’t play, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn will gain some value. Koloko sitting out could mean more minutes for Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable
R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT, expected to miss a week
If Brunson is out, Immanuel Quickley likely takes over as the starting point guard for New York. Cam Reddish and Quentin Grimes get some more play with Barrett out.
Keldon Johnson (back) - questionable
Devin Vassell (knee) - questionable
Doug McDermott (knee) - questionable
Johnson and Vassell would gain some projected points if one or the other sits. If both play, Jeremy Sochan likely loses some scoring opportunities.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood stand to benefit significantly if Bullock is ruled out.