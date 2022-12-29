Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 29

We’ve got six games on the NBA slate Thursday, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 29

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable

If Haliburton doesn’t play, Bennedict Mathurin will see an increased role in this offense. Buddy Hield would also gain some value as a scorer.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlis vs. Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable

Christian Koloko (knee) - questionable

If VanVleet doesn’t play, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn will gain some value. Koloko sitting out could mean more minutes for Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt.

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT, expected to miss a week

If Brunson is out, Immanuel Quickley likely takes over as the starting point guard for New York. Cam Reddish and Quentin Grimes get some more play with Barrett out.

Keldon Johnson (back) - questionable

Devin Vassell (knee) - questionable

Doug McDermott (knee) - questionable

Johnson and Vassell would gain some projected points if one or the other sits. If both play, Jeremy Sochan likely loses some scoring opportunities.

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT

Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood stand to benefit significantly if Bullock is ruled out.