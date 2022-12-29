 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 29

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, December 29 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers
Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors talks to a teammate during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 118-107.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

We’ve got six games on the NBA slate Thursday, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 29

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable

If Haliburton doesn’t play, Bennedict Mathurin will see an increased role in this offense. Buddy Hield would also gain some value as a scorer.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlis vs. Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable
Christian Koloko (knee) - questionable

If VanVleet doesn’t play, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn will gain some value. Koloko sitting out could mean more minutes for Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable
R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT, expected to miss a week

If Brunson is out, Immanuel Quickley likely takes over as the starting point guard for New York. Cam Reddish and Quentin Grimes get some more play with Barrett out.

Keldon Johnson (back) - questionable
Devin Vassell (knee) - questionable
Doug McDermott (knee) - questionable

Johnson and Vassell would gain some projected points if one or the other sits. If both play, Jeremy Sochan likely loses some scoring opportunities.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood stand to benefit significantly if Bullock is ruled out.

