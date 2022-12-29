Pick on the spread for Colorado-Stanford on December 29

The Colorado Buffaloes enter Thursday’s road game against the Stanford Cardinal having scored at least 84 points in four straight games and will look to keep the hefty scoring outputs coming.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Stanford Cardinal (-3, 140)

Colorado has cranked up their tempo from past seasons, ranking 32nd in the nation in possessions per game while Stanford is 231st in possessions per game.

Stanford has had a difficult time taking care of the ball, ranking 307th in turnovers on a per possession basis and 206th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis.

The Cardinal have also struggled from the outside, ranking 301st in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while ranking 139th in percentage of misses that result in an offensive rebound.

The Buffaloes have done a good job of limiting opponents to just one scoring chance with opponents grabbing a rebound on 21.8% of their missed shots, which ranks 31st in the country.

Colorado has done good job of getting their tempo in games in December and with the Buffaloes controlling the glass coupled with Stanford’s inability to take care of the ball, Colorado will get a Thursday road win.

The Play: Colorado +3

