Who is announcing the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State?

The Oklahoma Sooners and Florida State Seminoles will meet in the Cheez-It Bowl from Orlando, Florida on Thursday, and the game is airing on ESPN.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET with ESPN’s veteran play-by-play man Bob Wischusen on the call. Former UConn and NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky will provide the color commentary and San Diego Padres sideline reporter Kris Budden handling the game from the field.

Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) lost three of its final four games but qualified for a bowl game in the first season of the Brent Venables era. The Sooners will be without running back Eric Gray, who rushed for 1,366 yards with 11 touchdowns and is off to the NFL Draft. Dillon Gabriel completed 63% of passes for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) closed out the regular season on fire with five consecutive victories including a 45-38 win over the Florida Gators in the finale. The Noles are in a bowl game for the firs time in the three-year Mike Norvell era, and Jordan Travis tossed 22 touchdowns with four interceptions this year and announced he will be back next season.

Florida State is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -380 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma a +310 underdog. The over/under is set at 65.