Who is announcing the Alamo Bowl between Texas and Washington?

The final bowl game of Thursday will feature the Texas Longhorns taking on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. ESPN veteran Tom Hart will handle the play-by-play duties, with former Vanderbilt quarterback and ESPN SEC Network commentator Jordan Rogers on analysis. Former Auburn offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic will be the sideline reporter.

Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) qualified for a bowl game for the first time under Steve Sarkisian, who will finish out his second season with the program. The Longhorns won three of their final four games of the regular season, but they’ll be without their top two running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, both of whom are off to the NFL.

Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will enter its bowl game on a six-game winning streak and lost out on tiebreakers to fall short of the Pac-12 Championship. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix will play in his first bowl game in his fifth college football season, and he threw for 485 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season finale against the Washington State Cougars.

Texas is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making Washington +130 underdogs. The over/under is set at 66.