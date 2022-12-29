Hassan Haskins expected to have ‘big role’ for Titans on TNF vs. Cowboys

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected to sit out of Thursday Night Football in Week 17 vs. the Dallas Cowboys due to a hip injury. It isn’t considered anything serious and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Henry is good for Week 18’s crucial matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, we enter fantasy football championship week with no Henry, which will impact things drastically. Henry was likely a big reason why you’re playing in the ship. We’re going to go over Henry’s backup on the Titans and what to expect.

Hassan Haskins is expected to have a “big role” in Thursday night’s game for the Titans, per Pelissero. Haskins is a fourth-round rookie RB out of Michigan who hasn’t seen much action this season. Tennessee’s backup RB was Dontrell Hilliard, though he went down with a neck injury and is on IR. The other RB on the roster who should be active is Julius Chestnut, another rookie out of Sacred Heart.

So if you have Henry, what do you do? Haskins should, if nothing else, get volume touches. So he could see anywhere from 10-20, depending on how the game goes and how he performs. The Cowboys have a decent amount to play for, which is what should give you some pause. Dallas has no incentive to let Haskins run all over them. Malik Willis is in at QB, which hurts the offense. This game could be ugly and the Titans’ offense could look very, very bad. That isn’t the ideal environment for fantasy football.

In PPR, I think you have to roll out Haskins knowing he’s going to get a ton of snaps and touches. In standard, things are less clear. Can Haskins get into the end zone to get us there? That’s the big question. The Cowboys aren’t great against the run, but also don’t give up a ton of points and have a very formidable pass rush. That should lead to stalled drives but it also could mean more Haskins to put less pressure on Willis.

So the lean is to play Haskins and hope the volume is enough to get you there. The worst case feels like a 12-15 carry performance with around 50-60 yards and a few catches. If you’re OK settling for around 6-10 fantasy points on TNF in the ship, Haskins is the play. If you have a better option, take it and don’t risk a dud on TNF. Haskins ceiling is 20+ touches with 80+ total yards and a few catches, which still doesn’t feel like it gets us all the way there.