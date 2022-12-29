AAA star Dragon Lee signs with WWE, will start in NXT

Before we exit 2023, the WWE has put a final stamp on a rollercoaster year for them. The WWE announced they signed AAA’s Dragon Lee last night, and he will report to the performance center next month. His actual debut probably won’t happen until around February – just in time for NXT’s Stand and Deliver PPV.

At AAA’s Noche de Campeones last night, Lee and his brother Dralistico defeated AEW’s FTR to win the AAA tag titles. The Lucha Libre star addressed the crowd to tell them the news. According to the Wrestling Observer, the deal between Lee and the WWE was done a few weeks ago.

WWE's head of creative Triple H gave his reaction in a tweet:

An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!