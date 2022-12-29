NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Celtics vs. Clippers

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics-Clippers with the odds coming out to +310.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Boston Celtics

No notable injuries

Los Angeles Clippers

No notable injuries

Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points

After an underwhelming start to December, Tatum has picked up right where he left off in his MVP campaign. The 24-year-old superstar has now easily cleared 27.5 points in six straight games, bumping his career-high season average up to 31.1 points per contest.

Tatum has played well historically against the Clippers, clearing 27.5 points in four of his last six meetings with them. His usage rate has also quietly risen to seventh among consistent players in the league. After years of putting the ball in other players’ hands, Joe Mazzulla seems to finally have realized that letting Tatum operate as the primary ball-handler gives Boston the best chance to win.

Paul George Over 20.5 Points

Sorry Kawhi fans, Paul George is still the only consistent form of offense on this Clippers squad.

George has scored 21-plus points in seven of his last eight contests. Just like Tatum shows up against L.A., PG13 almost always comes to play against Boston. He has surpassed this point total 12 times in his last 14 meetings with the Celtics.

Boston has looked much better defensively since Robert Williams’ return to action, but George is a guaranteed bucket regardless of the matchup. He should get the job done tonight.

Marcus Smart Over 5.5 Assists

In his second season as Boston’s true starting point guard, Smart has finally figured it out.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is still making plays on that end of the floor, but he’s also excelling as a primary distributor to the rest of Boston’s elite talent. Smart is averaging 7.3 assists per game, and he has cleared this total in six straight contests.

On paper, one may look at Smart’s stats over the last few contests and be unimpressed. After all, he hasn’t scored double-digit points since December 18. That being said, if you watch him play you’ll notice his drastic shift in philosophy.

No longer is he forcing shots on offense just for the sake of it. Instead, he’s emphasizing setting up his teammates, and the results are paying off for the Celtics. I expect that trend to continue tonight.

Celtics Over 112.5 Points

After a rough stretch at the beginning of this month, Boston seems to have righted the ship. The Celtics have won three straight games, while scoring 121-plus points in each of those contests. The offense is no longer stagnant, and as a result they are getting fantastic looks on almost every posession.

While the Clippers are traditionally an elite defensive team, that hasn’t been the case as of late. Los Angeles has allowed 121 points per game over their last three contests. Boston boasts the best offense in the NBA entering this matchup, and they should have no trouble racking up 113-plus points once again on Thursday.

