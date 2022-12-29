Is Fred VanVleet playing for the Raptors on Thursday vs. Grizzlies?

The Toronto Raptors (15-19) will be playing host to the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) on Thursday night as they look to bounce back from a 124-113 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. Fred VanVleet went 23 minutes against LA, but exited the game in the second half. Citing back spasms, the Raptors played the bulk of the second half without VanVleet as he didn’t return for the remainder of the game.

Fred VanVleet injury updates

VanVleet only put up four points, seven assists, and two rebounds in the 23 minutes he played against the Clippers and he’s listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies. He didn’t practice with the team on Wednesday as the back spasms were still causing trouble, and it remains to be seen if he’ll suit up at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

If VanVleet doesn’t play, that will mean more minutes for the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes, with Malachi Flynn likely seeing some more playing time as well.