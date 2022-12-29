Is Tyrese Haliburton playing for the Pacers on Thursday vs. Cavaliers?

The Indiana Pacers (18-17) will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ leading scorer, is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night’s game with a knee injury, though he’s coming off a 23-point performance in a win over the Hawks on Tuesday night.

Tyrese Haliburton injury updates

Haliburton played 30 minutes against Atlanta on Tuesday, finishing with 23 points, seven assists, and three rebounds as the Pacers cruised to their third win in their last four games. He’s reportedly dealing with a bruised knee and will likely be a game-time decision against the Cavs tonight.

If Haliburton can’t play, expect Bennedict Mathurin to see some extra playing time as well as Buddy Hield, whose stats should also benefit from Haliburton’s absence.

Haliburton is in his first full year with the Pacers after making the move from Sacramento last season, and has been averaging 20.5 points and 10.2 assists through 33 appearances.