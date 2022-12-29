Josh Dobbs start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 and the big news is the quarterback change for Tennessee. It’ll be Josh Dobbs making the start for the Titans ahead of Malik Willis, who the team will rest for this game. Is Dobbs worth taking a flier on in fantasy formats?

Fantasy Football Analysis: QB Josh Dobbs

Dobbs is the third-string quarterback on this team and hasn’t done much in the NFL to this point. This offense was not really a threat even with Ryan Tannehill and Willis at the helm, so it’s hard to imagine Dobbs will improve things. The Cowboys have one of the best defensive units in the league as well, which further complicates the matchup for the Titans.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Dobbs is not going to do much damage in a game that has no value for Tennessee. Sit him.