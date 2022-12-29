Brazil soccer legend Pele passes away at 82

Brazil soccer legend Pele, who won three World Cups, has passed away at the age of 82. The star was battling health problems during the most recent World Cup. He was recovering at one point but was eventually re-hospitalized.

Pele was considered the torchbearer for Brazil’s “jogo bonito” style, which has helped the country win a record five World Cups overall. Pele himself won three of those World Cups with victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The legend scored 77 international goals and 655 club goals with Santos and New York Cosmos.

Pele still holds several records despite Neymar’s rise through the ranks. Pele and Neymar are tied on international goals, but Pele holds the higher goals per game ratio and more goals for Santos. He’s the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup and a World Cup final, while also being the youngest player to record a hat trick in a World Cup.