Former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer transfers to Illinois

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema will have a new quarterback under center in 2023.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to Illinois. He is expected to be the starter for the Fighting Illini moving forward.

A former four-star prep prospect out of Starkville, MS, Altmyer committed to Ole Miss as part of their 2021 recruiting class. In his two years in Oxford, MS, he didn’t get much playing time as he served as a backup to Matt Corral in 2021 and USC transfer Jaxson Dart this past season. Through two seasons, he went just 28-54 for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Rebels. He officially jumped into the transfer portal on November 28.

Heading north, Altmyer will get a fresh start with an Illinois team that at one point, was in the driver’s seat to win the Big Ten West title. We’ll see how he does in Champaign, IL.