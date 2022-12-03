Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall: Status for Sun Belt Championship vs. Troy

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall missed the Chanticleers’ final two regular season games with a high ankle sprain. Backup Jarrett Guest went 1-1 as a starter in McCall’s absence, passing for 262 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

As Coastal prepares to face the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, McCall has a chance to return to the field.

Sources: There's cautious optimism about Grayson McCall returning today for Coastal Carolina. He's been out with a foot injury since early November. He'll be a game-time decision against Troy. https://t.co/6ohllmVwkZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2022

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall injury updates

McCall will be a game-time decision before the Chanticleers’ 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. McCall has completed 68.9% of his passes this season, throwing 21 touchdowns and just a singular interception back in September. For Coastal to even have a shot at this championship, they’ll need McCall on the field.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday that McCall would not be able to step out onto a field to play at that moment, but there have been several more days of recovery since he made that statement.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell just told @HorowitzJason and me on @SXMCollege that he's hopeful Grayson McCall can get healthy enough and practice over the next three days to be available for the Sun Belt title game. But, if the game were today, he would be a "no." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 30, 2022

Troy enters the game as a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.

