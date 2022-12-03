 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall: Status for Sun Belt Championship vs. Troy

Will the starting QB for the Chants be under center in the title game today?

Grayson McCall of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers drops back to pass against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall missed the Chanticleers’ final two regular season games with a high ankle sprain. Backup Jarrett Guest went 1-1 as a starter in McCall’s absence, passing for 262 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

As Coastal prepares to face the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, McCall has a chance to return to the field.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall injury updates

McCall will be a game-time decision before the Chanticleers’ 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. McCall has completed 68.9% of his passes this season, throwing 21 touchdowns and just a singular interception back in September. For Coastal to even have a shot at this championship, they’ll need McCall on the field.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday that McCall would not be able to step out onto a field to play at that moment, but there have been several more days of recovery since he made that statement.

Troy enters the game as a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.

Updates to come.

