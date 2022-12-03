TV channel, start time for UCF vs. Tulane in American Conference championship

The race for the AAC Championship Game came down to the final few weeks of the regular season, and the UCF Knights will take on the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

UCF (9-3, 6-2 AAC) is back in the conference championship game following a three-year absence, and the Knights won four of their last five games to get to this spot. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and he’s a dangerous rushing threat, so we’ll see how effective he will be if he’s active for this matchup. It’s possible we will see Mikey Keene take snaps under center as he has played plenty down the stretch along with tons of game experience from 2021.

Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC) is in the AAC title game for the first time and will host this matchup after knocking off the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-24 in the regular season finale. The Green Wave rode Tyjae Spears, who carried the ball 35 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Quarterback Michael Pratt has a 21:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio heading into this matchup.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite with -180 moneyline odds, making UCF a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.