How to watch UCF vs. Tulane American Conference championship via live stream

The Tulane Green Wave will host Saturday afternoon’s AAC Championship when they take on the UCF Knights. The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

UCF (9-3, 6-2 AAC) hasn’t been in the conference championship game since 2018, but Gus Malzahn has the Knights back in his second season in charge of the program. Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been battling through a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen how effective he will be with his legs if he’s active for this matchup. The Knights have a capable backup in Mikey Keene with plenty of college football experience.

Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC) has undergone a major turnaround in flipping its record from 2-10 in 2021 to 10-2 in 2022. Head coach Willie Fritz had been connected in the rumors for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets job, but he will stick with Tulane. Starting QB Michael Pratt completed 64.9% of his passes this season for 2,382 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

UCF vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.