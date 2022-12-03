TV channel, start time for UNC vs. Clemson in ACC championship game

The ACC champion will be crowned on Saturday night when the Clemson Tigers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson snapped its conference title streak at six games last season when the Tigers failed to reach the ACC Championship as they look to build a new streak on Saturday night. Clemson made it to this point based on its defense, but the Tigers won’t get back to being conference champs if they cannot put together a strong effort offensively based on its opponent.

North Carolina is in the ACC title for the first time since 2015 but hasn’t won the conference since 1980. The Heels won plenty of close games to get to this point, and they have been all offense with very little defense this season as quarterback Drake Maye put together an incredible freshman year leading UNC to the ACC Championship on Saturday night.

ACC Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -295 moneyline odds, making North Carolina +245 underdogs. The over/under is set at 63.