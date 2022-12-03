How to watch UNC vs. Clemson in ACC championship game via live stream

The #8 Clemson Tigers and #17 North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Tigers are back in the ACC Championship after a year off facing a UNC program that has gone four decades since winning the conference.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) ran through the ACC schedule undefeated but lost a couple non-conference games in the last month including last week’s 31-30 defeat against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This put an end to any College Football Playoff chances the Tigers had, and they’ll look to reclaim the ACC title. Clemson won the conference six years in a row until failing to reach the championship in 2021.

North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) has been involved in plenty of tight contests during the regular season, but the Heels were on the losing end of a 30-27 double-overtime game against the NC State Wolfpack last weekend. Eight of the 12 games UNC has played in resulted in a win or loss by a single possession. Quarterback Drake Maye is a star after an incredible freshman season, but the UNC defense will need to makes some plays to win its first conference title since 1980.

The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.