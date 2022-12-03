TV channel, start time for Purdue vs. Michigan in Big Ten championship game

The Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan Wolverines will battle for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) claimed the top spot in the West and is in the conference championship game for the first time ever, and the Boilermakers haven’t won the Big Ten since claiming a share in 2000. Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell had been away from the team dealing with the death of his brother, but he will start on Saturday night.

Michigan (12-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is looking for its second consecutive Big Ten title coming off another impressive showing against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines hammered the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-3 in last year’s championship game on their way to their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Star running back Blake Corum played briefly against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and it will be interesting to see how effective he is if he’s even available for this matchup.

Big Ten TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Michigan is a 17-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -850 moneyline odds, making Purdue a +600 underdog. The over/under is set at 52.