How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan Big Ten championship game via live stream

The 2022 Big Ten champion will be crowned on Saturday night when the Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan Wolverines take the field. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) won its final three games to pick up a spot in the conference title game for the first time in program history. The Boilermakers have won the Big Ten once since 1967 when they earned a share of the title in 2000. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 30-16 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. He will start on Saturday night despite being away from the team to deal with the loss of his brother.

Michigan (12-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is likely headed to the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome in this matchup, but the Wolverines will look to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Star running back Blake Corum has been healing from a knee injury, and his snaps were very limited against the Ohio State Buckeyes. It remains to be seen whether he will give it a go on Saturday night, so check pregame injury reports.

Purdue vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.