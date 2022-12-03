How to watch Mid-American Championship game via live online stream: Toledo vs Ohio

The Toledo Rockets and Ohio Bobcats will get together on Saturday afternoon for the MAC Championship from Ford Field in Detroit. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ESPN.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) limped into the conference title game with consecutive losses to end its season but did enough early on to reach this point. Quarterback Dequan Finn has battled through a few injuries recently, and Tucker Gleason would be the guy if the Rockets QB1 is not able to play.

Ohio (9-3, 7-1 MAC) is dealing with its own quarterback issues as the Bobcats will be without their starter Kurtis Rourke, who also missed the regular season finale against the Bowling Green Falcons. CJ Harris made the start and rushed for three touchdowns and 65 yards on 12 carries, and he completed 10-of-21 passes for 196 yards and a score.

Toledo vs. Ohio

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.