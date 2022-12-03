Toledo vs Ohio picks and best bets for Mid-American Conference Championship

The 2022 Mid-American Conference Championship Game will take place on Saturday as the Toledo Rockets will take on the Ohio Bobcats at noon ET. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit and will air on ESPN.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) finds itself in the MAC title game for the first time after securing the West division title by the skin of its teeth. A 27-24 victory over Eastern Michigan in late October proved to be critical for the Rockets down the stretch, as this tiebreaker propelled them to Detroit despite losing their final two games of the regular season. The biggest question for Toledo will be the health of starting quarterback Dequan Finn, who has been hampered by an ankle injury the last few weeks.

Ohio (9-3, 7-1 MAC) was able to flip its record from a 3-9 campaign a season ago and ended up standing tall in a competitive East division. The Bobcats were nearly untouchable in MAC play, rattling off seven straight victories to end the season and six of them coming by at least two scores. The team took a huge blow last week when starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered a torn ACL, opening the door for backup C.J. Harris to step up. Running back Sieh Bangura and wide receiver Sam Wiglusz have also been deadly skill position weapons, both racking up at least 11 touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Toledo: 81 overall, 69 offense, 68 defense

Ohio: 85 overall, 49 offense, 106 defense

Injury update

Toledo

No new injuries to report.

Ohio

QB Kurtis Rourke - Out for season (ACL)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Toledo: 4-8 ATS

Ohio: 9-3 ATS

Total

Toledo: Over 6-6

Ohio: Over 7-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Toledo -3

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Toledo -150, Ohio +130

Opening line: Toledo -4

Opening total: 61.5

The Pick

Ohio +3

The loss of Rourke is a huge blow for the Bobcats but I think that they’ll be fine regardless. This team has been rolling throughout the season and there is too much skill position talent to be denied. On top of that, I do not trust a Rockets team that stumbled the final two weeks of the regular season to get the job done. Give me Ohio and the points here.