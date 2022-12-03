How to watch Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Championship game via live stream

The TCU Horned Frogs are a win away from claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time as they get ready to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The game will take place at noon ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) won eight of its 12 games by 10 points or less, and this should be another fairly even contest. The Horned Frogs could not have asked for a better start to the Sonny Dykes era as the third-ranked team in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. A loss would make things interesting depending on what else happens over the weekend, but the Frogs can remove all doubt with a win on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) will go for its first conference championship since 2003, and the Wildcats already announced Will Howard will be the starting quarterback for this matchup. He took over the starting role when Adrian Martinez went down with an injury, and K-State is riding a three-game winning streak into the conference title game.

TCU vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.