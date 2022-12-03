No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU picks and best bets for the Big 12 Championship

The 2022 Big 12 Championship Game will take place on Saturday as the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at noon ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and will air on ABC.

Kansas State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) had itself an intriguing season this year and is vying for its first conference title in a decade. Outside of a few hiccups against Tulane, Texas, and this very TCU team, the Wildcats rolled down the stretch and that’s evidenced by their final four victories coming by at least three scores. KSU has been able to adjust and adapt with two completely different quarterbacks at the help. The mobile Adrian Martinez got the job done in the first half of the season before going down with an injury, paving the way for efficient passer Will Howard to take over. Don’t forget about running back Deuce Vaughn, who finished the regular season with just under 1,300 rushing yards.

TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) has experienced a dramatic return to the national stage under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and are on the doorstep of a trip to the College Football Playoff with a win in Arlington here. The Horned Frogs stamped itself as a serious contender by obliterating Oklahoma 55-24 in early October and continued carving its way through the Big 12 the rest of the way. The team has lived on the edge with eight of its victories coming within 10 points and that cardiac element was best exemplified with them pulling off a fire drill field goal in the closing seconds of their game against Baylor two weeks ago. Quarterback Max Duggan will most likely be in New York City next weekend for the Heisman Trophy ceremony and he’s had a pair of dangerous weapons to lean on in running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: 9 overall, 29 offense, 15 defense

TCU: 6 overall, 7 offense, 31 defense

Injury update

Kansas State

QB Adrian Martinez - Questionable (Undisclosed)

TCU

WR Quentin Johnston - Questionable (Ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas State: 8-3-1 ATS

TCU: 9-2-1 ATS

Total

Kansas State: Over 6-6

TCU: Over 7-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -1.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: TCU -125, Kansas State +105

Opening line: TCU -2

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

Domed stadium. Weather will not play a factor

The Pick

Over 61.5

This has the potential to be a barnburner at Jerry World as both teams will lay it all out offensively. There’s too much skill position talent on both sides to be denied and the running back showdown of Kendre Miller vs. Deuce Vaughn will be an interesting one to watch. Hammer the over here.