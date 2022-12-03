TV channel, start time for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy in Sun Belt championship game

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Troy Trojans will meet up on Saturday afternoon in the Sun Belt Championship Game from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) put together another strong regular season under Jamey Chadwell, but the Chanticleers could be without their star quarterback Grayson McCall. He hasn’t played in a full month since suffering a foot injury. Coastal Carolina split the two games without him including last week’s 47-7 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) is the hottest team in the conference looking for its 10th consecutive victory, and the Trojans are coming off a 48-19 clobbering of the Arkansas State Red Wolves behind 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Kimani Vidal. The lone losses for the Trojans in 2022 came in the season opener against the Ole Miss Rebels and their first conference game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Sun Belt Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Troy is an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 odds, making Coastal Carolina a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.5.