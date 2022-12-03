How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Sun Belt championship via live stream

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s matchup Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Troy Trojans will be crowned as Sun Belt champions. The game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) might be without its star quarterback Grayson McCall, who hasn’t taken the field in a month as he recovers from a foot injury. The Chanticleers played two games without him, and one of them was last week’s 47-7 loss to the James Madison Dukes. Be sure to check injury reports prior to game time.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) is riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the conference championship after blowing out the Arkansas State Red Wolves 48-19 last week. The Trojans were led by a huge performance from Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns as they reached double-digit victories in a fantastic Year 1 for head coach Jon Sumrall.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.