What time does Boise State vs. Fresno State Mountain West championship start?

The Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs will hit the field on Saturday afternoon for the Mountain West Championship. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET from Albertsons Stadium in Boise and air on FOX.

Boise State (9-3, 8-0 Mountain West) won seven of its last eight games and will bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup. The Broncos ended their four-year streak of reaching the conference title game in 2021, but they’re back looking for another championship. Boise State QB Taylen Green stepped in for Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal early in the season, and he has completed 64.5% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West) is heading into the conference title game on fire offensively, scoring at least 30 points in every game since starting quarterback Jake Haener returned from an injury. The Bulldogs are 5-0 since he went down with a high-ankle sprain, and he has completed 73.5% of passes for 2,432 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

Mountain West Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Boise State is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making San Diego State a +135 underdog. The over/under is set at 53.5.