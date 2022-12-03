How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State MWC championship game via live stream

The Boise State Broncos will host the Mountain West Championship Game on Saturday afternoon as they get set to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game will kick off from Albertsons Stadium in Boise and air on FOX.

Boise State (9-3, 8-0 Mountain West) rolled through its conference slate undefeated including a 40-20 victory over Fresno State less than two months ago, though the Bulldogs were without starting quarterback Jake Haener. The Broncos are in the conference championship for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and George Holani exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in his performance in last week’s regular season finale.

Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West) would have a far better record had Haener not been out a few games during the middle of the season with a high-ankle sprain. On the season, he is completing 73.5% of his passes for 2,432 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Bulldogs have gone 5-0 since his return to the starting lineup.

Boise State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.