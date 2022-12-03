TV channel, start time for LSU vs. Georgia in SEC championship game

The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will meet up in the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) lost any hope it had at becoming a College Football Playoff team in last week’s 38-23 loss to a Texas A&M Aggies team that failed to even qualify for a bowl game. The Tigers had been riding a five-game winning streak that included an overtime victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU should be thrilled with what it has done in the first season under Brian Kelly, and a win on Saturday would be the most impressive accomplishment yet.

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) is in a fantastic position to repeat as national champions, and its spot in the College Football Playoff may be safe no matter what happens in this contest. The Bulldogs rolled through the regular season undefeated with few reasons to think they cannot do this all over again. However, Georgia lost the conference title game against Alabama last season and will go for its first SEC crown since 2017.

SEC Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Georgia is a 17.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -950 moneyline odds, making LSU a +650 underdog. The over/under is set at 51.