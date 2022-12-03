Full undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora heavyweight title fight

The “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury (32-0-1) has come out of his brief retirement and will square off against Derek Chisora (32-10) for a Heavyweight title fight. This will be the third time the two fighters have gotten into the ring, with Fury winning the first two. The vacant WBC World Heavyweight title is on the line, but Fury is the heavy favorite to win the match. A win for Fury would likely set up a likely clash with Oleksandr Usyk down the line.

The main card will cap off a seven-fight event that will start at 2 p.m ET live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The ring walk for the main event is estimated for 5 p.m. ET, but that could change depending on how the undercard goes. The fight will stream on ESPN+.

Full Card for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora