Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury (32-0-1) will get back into the ring this weekend to square off against Derek Chisora(33-12) for what should be the third and final time. This matchup will be for the WBC Heavyweight title, which was enough to get him out of retirement.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

The undercard is expected to begin at around 2 p.m. ET like from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 5 p.m ET.

ESPN+ will have the rights to live stream and broadcast the event.

Fighter history

Fury was last seen in the ring back in April, defeating Dylan Whyte by six-round TKO. Prior to that, he could be seen beating Deontay Wilder in the most anticipated boxing trilogy in recent memory. The only blemish on his record is a questionable draw against Wilder in their first-ever meeting. The Gypsy King has won 72 percent of his fights via KO/TKO, and could add another this weekend against Chisora.

Chisora is 38 years old, and without much recent success, he could be looking at the end of time in the ring. Of course, we just saw Fury come out of retirement, but this feels like a different situation. He is 2-3 in his last five bouts, including a loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who Fury is expected to face with a win. Chisora believes that he won that fight, so that could give him a chance against Fury. However, with him being a big underdog its not likely.

Full Card for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora