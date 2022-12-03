Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The heavyweight division is back in the spotlight on Saturday, December 3 as WBC champion Tyson Fury makes his return from a short-lived retirement to face Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England. The fight will air as an ESPN+ PPV with the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET, although they will likely start later than that.

This is the third bout between Fury and Chisora. Fury won a unanimous decision in 2011 to claim the British and Commonwealth titles. They met again in 2014 with the European WBO International and British titles on the line. Chisora retired after ten rounds in that bout.

Fury claimed to be retiring from boxing after he beat Dillian Whyte in Wembley Stadium this past April, but that retirement ended before it really began. Oleksandr Usyk now holds The Ring title and Fury has put forth a challenge to the closest the division has to an undisputed champ.

Chisora won the WBA International title in his last fight, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July. That followed three straight losses, including one to Usyk and two straight to Joseph Parker.

Fury comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -2500 odds to win while Chisora is a +1200 underdog. The favored outcome is a Fury stoppage at -350.

