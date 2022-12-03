Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The heavyweight division is in the spotlight on Saturday afternoon in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyson Fury’s return to the ring is the main event, but we could get a slightly more competitive heavyweight title fight just prior when Daniel Dubois puts his WBA (Regular) title on the line against Kevin Lerena.

The card is airing as an ESPN+ PPV with the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are scheduled to start at approximately 5 p.m. ET, which suggests a start for this fight in the 4 p.m. hour.

Dubois is 18-1 and making his first defense of a title he won in June when he knocked out Trevor Bryan in the fourth round. Prior to that, he won the WBA’s interim title in June of 2021 when he knocked out Bogdan Dinu in the second round and followed that with an August TKO of Joe Cusumano.

Lerena is 28-1 and continuing his climb since moving from cruiserweight to heavyweight. Lerena won his last 14 fights at cruiserweight and claimed the IBO title in 2017. He moved up to heavyweight in 2020 with a fifth-round TKO win against Patrick Ferguson. After a year-and-a-half break, he has two victories in 2022, including a knockout of Bogdan Dinu and a unanimous decision win over Mariusz Wach.

Dubois comes into the bout as the favorite with -1600 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lerena is a +800 underdog. The favored final outcome is a Dubois stoppage at -600.

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena round-by-round results

