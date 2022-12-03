How much are Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is back in action and will face off with Derek Chisora on Saturday, December 3 in a PPV title bout that will take place in London. This will be a trilogy fight, that sees Fury back in the ring against a familiar foe. In their first meeting in 2011, both entered the matchup 14-0. Fury outclassed Chisora winning by decision. Three years later in a 2014 rematch, Chisora’s camp threw in the towel by the tenth round.

We rarely get full purse numbers ahead of major fights, but speculation does abound. The folks at Total Sportal and Sports Zion offer up reports about payment, but it’s never clear just how accurate those reports are. We know both fighters will cash in, but how much is a bit shaky heading into the fight.

Total Sportal is claiming Fury is due $15 million guaranteed plus 70% of the PPV share, and that could add up to $50 million. Chisora is slated to receive $4 million guaranteed plus 30% of the PPV share, which would give him $8 million.

Sports Zion claims Fury will receive $24 million in base salary and could earn up to $36.5 million total with PPV bonuses, while Chisora is due $4.5 million and could finish with up to $7 million.

Fury is a heavy favorite to beat Chisora with -2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chisora is a +1200 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Fury stoppage at -350 odds.