Full undercard for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 super flyweight fight

Every boxing fan should love a good trilogy, and there will be another happening in the ring this weekend. Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez(51-3, 41 KO) will square off for the WBC & WBA Superfly weight championships. The first fight happened over a decade ago, but the two fighters have split one apiece, so this one is for all the marbles. This match was originally scheduled for March 2022, but Estrada had to pull out due to complications with COVID-19.

The main event of the evening will cap off a seven-fight event that will start at 8 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event is estimated to begin around 10 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN.

Full Card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez