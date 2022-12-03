Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez fight time, live stream, more for super flyweight bout

Juan Francisco Estrada(43-3, 28 KO) and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (51-3 41 KO) will meet in the ring for a Trilogy and to determine the WBC & WBC super flyweight championships.

How to watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez

There will be a total of seven fights on the night with the first starting at 8 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event is estimated to begin around 10 p.m. ET, but could change depending on how things go with the undercard.

DAZN will carry the rights to the live stream and the broadcast of the event.

Fighter history

Estrada won the most recent fight between these two back in 2021 by way of a split decision. He’s won seven fights in a row dating back to late 2018. The orthodox fighter has won 28 fights via KO. One impressive stat about him is that in 310 professional rounds, he has yet to have a loss via KO.

Gonzalez has fought once this year, defeating Julio Cesar Martinez in a unanimous decision for the WBC Diamond Super Flyweight championship. He was dominant to start his career, going undefeated from 2005-2017 before suffering back-to-back losses. He was able to rebound until losing to Estrada in 2021 for the WBA Super World Super Flyweight and WBC World Super Flyweight. The Nicaraguan-born fighter has won 71 percent of his matches via KO, but his previous bouts with Estrada have both gone to a decision, so a knockout is unlikely here.

Full Card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez